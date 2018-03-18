Gor Mahia ace equates Esperance clash to a World Cup final

Gor Mahia forward, Meddie Kagere has equated the much-awaited Caf Champions League clash against Esperance to a ‘World Cup final’.

The Kenyan champions will take on Tunisia giants on Sunday afternoon in a high stake match at the Stade Olympique de Radès Stadium in Tunis and the Rwandan international believs that K’Ogalo will sail through.

“The team spirit is good and the atmosphere is okay amongst players.

“This is like a World cup final for us because we need to go to the group stages. It’s a game that we can win. We can get goals.

“Although we didn’t get goals at home, that doesn’t matter now. What we know is we are playing 11 (players) against 11. We have to make sure that we get the best result.”

Asked whether he will score, Kagere concluded: “If am left with that chance then I’ll use it.”

Gor Mahia will be without left-back, Godfrey Walusimbi who failed to travel with the rest of the squad and the injured trio of Wellington Ochieng, Kevin Omondi and Ephraim Guikan.

Any score line draw will propel Gor Mahia to the group stages.