Sydney FC's slip-up opens A-League door

Shut the front door, we've got an A-League title race after all.

Sydney FC's lead at the top of the A-League table is narrowing.

After spending the entire season with a handy lead at the top of the table, Sydney FC could find their gap over Newcastle Jets cut to just two points in a matter of days.

Ernie Merrick's side, who beat the Sky Blues last week, can move within touching distance of the club's first premiership when they travel to Adelaide United on Friday night.

And further down the table, Melbourne Victory announced themselves as a finals force with a five-goal destruction of Central Coast.

Yes, it's game on in the race for A-League silverware with just four rounds remaining.

The season's most decisive shift happened over four hours on Saturday night.

First, Newcastle claimed a 1-0 win in Wellington - their first in New Zealand since 2015 - to put pressure on the Sky Blues.

Then Brisbane Roar became the first A-League opponent to successfully ransack 'Fortress Allianz' in 29 matches with a 2-1 win.

Including the Asian Champions League, this was a fourth-straight match without a win for Sydney FC.

Arnold said he was looking forward to a run of two games without Asian commitments to get back to basics.

"(With) the separation of two groups ... at this moment you don't get a chance to work on tactics," he said.

"Now we've got two weeks to focus completely on the A-League and make our performances (better and) build the belief."

By contrast, Kevin Muscat has credited Victory's continental exertions with helping improve their performances.

Victory are in third and boast the competition's most in-form attacker, Leroy George.

George scored the opener and was involved in three others for Victory's 5-2 win over the hapless Mariners, with Besart Berisha nabbing a hat-trick.

Victory overtook rivals Melbourne City, who drew 1-1 with Adelaide United on Friday night, with the win.

Muscat has glowed at his players' embrace of the two-pronged challenge over an undefeated month.

"There was a contribution form everyone ... young Chrissy (Theoharous) gets his first senior goal. Bes gets his hat-trick. Rhys and Donks in the back four defended really well for the main," he said.

"Taking into consideration the workload and everything that's come with the travel, we showed an outstanding attitude, desire and performance.

"We want to keep putting the pressure on and finish as high as we can on the table. For those reasons we go away very pleased."

Brisbane sit just outside the top six after their upset win, their third away win in succession.

They will heap pressure on the sixth-placed Wanderers for a playoffs place given they play Josep Gombau's side and three teams outside the finals positions on their run home.

The Wanderers - who played their round 23 match, a 1-1 draw with Perth, a fortnight earlier - must play Victory, City and Adelaide as well as John Aloisi's side, setting up a mouth-watering race for the finals.