Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was pleased to see his charges secure a victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday night.

The PSL title is Mamelodi Sundowns' to lose, insists Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic

The Buccaneers piled pressure on Premier Soccer League (PSL) log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-1 win over Abafana Bes'thende at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

Thembinkosi Lorch and Mthokozisi Dube hit the back of the net for Pirates, while Jabulani Shongwe grabbed a late consolation goal for hosts.

Bucs are now one point behind Sundowns, who have a game in hand. The Brazilians will face Rwandan giants Rayon Sports in the 2018 Caf Champions League first round second-leg match on Sunday.

“I’m happy that we won but there are so many critical aspects of the game," Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

"At 2-0 up, we put the most experienced players on the field to calm the game so we can have a peaceful end but we concede the goal and have a nervy end,” the Serbian continued.

“This is just showing that we need to work very hard on the mental aspect to know how to kill off the games and how to finish them peacefully to the end and not bring it to a nervy ending. But we are a work in progress," he added.

“I think we have deservedly won this game. We decided to have patient build-ups, if you lose the ball we had counter-pressing and that’s how we scored the first goal, we intercepted the ball," Sredojevic said.

“[Even] the second by [Mthokozisi] Dube it shows what we’re doing at training, insisting that we should have a variety of attacks. It paid off," Micho explained.

The former Uganda coach insisted that they will only start thinking about winning the PSL title ahead of their last game of the season.

“We shall not think (about the league title) until the last match because it is not in our hands. We have one match more than Mamelodi Sundowns," he added.

"We shall think of our next game. We shall only think [about the title] once we have five matches left to play I think that is in the 3rd of April," the well-rravelled coach concluded.

Pirates will host Bloemfontein Celtic in their next league game which is scheduled to be played at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, 4 April 2018.