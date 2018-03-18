Ulinzi Stars coach, Dunstan Nyaudo has named three new faces in the squad that will take on Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) encounter at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Ulinzi Stars call trio for Posta Rangers battle as the Soldier chase a third straight win

Ulinzi will be hunting for a third straight win, and to help them do that, Nyaudo has made changes in all the three departments; strengthening both the attack, defence and midfield. Michael Otieno, who missed the last outing against Kakamega Homeboyz will be coming back to the team as well as defender Abdalla Hamisi and midfielder Boniface Onyango.

Should he make it to the starting line up, Hamisi shall have made his first game of the season.

Kelvin Amwayi, John Kago and Cylus Shitote, all who were part of the side that beat Kakamega Hoeboyz last have been dropped from the squad.

Timothy Odhiambo and Ibrahim Shambi who were with the national U23 team returned in time to make the squad.

Hassan Rio Mohamed is back to full fitness and makes the squad, but Enosh Ochieng still misses out.

Matchday squad: James Saruni, Timothy Odhiambo, Ibrahim Shambi, Oliver Ruto, Benson Sande, Hassan Mohamed, Hamisi Abdalla, Brian Birgen, Bernard Ongoma, Michael Otieno, Elvis Nandwa, Masita Masuta, Oscar Wamalwa, Daniel Waweru, Boniface Onyango, Churchill Muloma, Cliff Kasuti, George Omondi.