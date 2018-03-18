Gor Mahia Youth FC from Makadara and Slum Dwellers from Westlands will battle for the Nairobi region supremacy in the ongoing Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom on Sunday.

Gor Mahia Youth FC to face Slum Dwellers in the finals of Chapa Dimba

K’Ogalo qualified for finals after a 3-1 victory against Kamukunji High from Kamukunji while Slum Dwellers managed a similar result to defeat South B United from Starehe in penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

It was a tough match for K’Ogalo, who played one-man less after Omwenga Dickson was given a red card for rough play in a pouring rain.

Earlier, in the girls’ category, it was a goal galore for Beijing Raiders from Starehe, who scored 7-2 against Kangemi Ladies from Westlands as Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani managed a slim win of 1-0 against rivals Soweto Queens. Beijing Raiders will therefore face Acakoro Ladies in the final on Sunday.

“Today’s match was very challenging since six of my players had knee injuries but I am glad we made it. We will face one of the toughest teams in Nairobi tomorrow (Sunday) in the finals but we are looking forward to a good game. We must triumph”, said Pauline Awuor, Coach – Acakoro Ladies.

Eight teams took part in the semi-finals of the tournament held at Stima Club Grounds, Nairobi. “The weather was not favourable but we did our best. We are looking forward to wining tomorrow and joining others for National finals.

“God willing we will fly to London. We play and train together and that is our secret to success,” said Chris Alpher, Captain – Gor Mahia Youth FC.

The winners in finals will each receive a cash reward of Sh200, 000 and will proceed to the national finals set for the March 22 and 25, this year. The first runners-up will also receive a cash reward of Sh100, 000 each.

So far, Rift valley, Eastern, Nyanza, North Eastern, Coast, Western and Central regions have produced teams for the national finals. Nairobi is the last region to host the regional finals ahead of the National Finals set to kick-off on March 22 at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County.