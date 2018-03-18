News

Pedro header puts Chelsea in FA Cup semis
Golec stretchered off with broken leg in A-League

Ben McKay
AAP /

Central Coast defender Antony Golec has been stretchered off in Sunday's A-League match with Melbourne Victory, the beanpole journeyman breaking his leg in a clash with goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas.

Golec stretchered off in A-League clash

The pair collided just after the half-hour mark at AAMI Park, with the Mariners trailing 2-0.

Golec's leg struck Thomas' head in a tight race to reach a cross.

Once initial concerns for a possible spinal or head injury to the Victory gloveman subsided, it became clear the 27-year-old had suffered a serious injury.

He was administered morphine on the ground, with a seven-minute delay before his removal from the penalty box and down the race.

Mariners medicos told Fox Sports the initial diagnosis was a fractured tibia - ending his season and requiring a lengthy recovery.

At the time of his substitution, Victory led through breakaway strikes from Leroy George and Besart Berisha.

