It was contrasting emotions at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday night in Bengaluru when the referee blew the final whistle and brought the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 to a grand conclusion.

ISL 2017-18 Final: 'The Blues were heard!' - Voracious support in Bengaluru set standards high

For all the excitement on the field, the supporters in the stadium were just as brilliant as they turned out in large numbers to cheer and chant for their team.