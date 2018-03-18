Heartland face an anxious wait for Ebele Obi whose availability for their weekend league tie with Katsina United rests on if he is passed fit for their second successive away game.

Heartland’s Ebele Obi faces late fitness test ahead of Katsina United clash

Obi who is battling with ill-health has not been able to train for the most part of the week in the build-up to the league clash,.

And coach Ramson Madu is optimistic that his in-form goaltender will pass the test that will make him available for the tough tie in Katsina on Sunday.

“I want to state that we do not have any injured player and that we only have Ebere (Ebele) that is down with sickness,” Madu told Goal.

“He will be examined by the before our trip to Katsina on Saturday morning. We are very much hopeful that he will make it.

“We are dire need of a positive result with all that have happened this week and my players have promised that they will do everything within their powers to get it.

“We do not deserve our present position on (in) the league table but we hope to get a decent result against Katsina United."