Nasarawa United coach, Kabiru Dogo has lauded the effort of the Solid Miners’ management for coming up with the Man of the Match Award aimed at motivating the players to improve in the league this season.

Nasarawa United initiate award to motivate players

Dogo informed that the chairman of the club, Isaac Danladi and members of the management board have held series of meeting with them with a view to changing the results they have posted since the beginning of the season and that rewarding outstanding players at the end of every game is one of the new innovations.

“We are doing everything to ensure that there is an improvement in the results we have as we have had lots of meetings in recent times all aimed at ensuring that we start picking points both home and away,” Dogo told Goal.

“The club management has come up with the Man of the Match award and it is meant to reward the club’s most outstanding player in games that we perform well. We don’t want to water down the reason for the award.

“There is a token which I have not been permitted to announce going to whoever that is declared as winner starting from our home game with Lobi Stars on Sunday.”

The former ABS gaffer noted that the tie involving them and the Pride of Benue is a local derby that they must try to pick the maximum points in spite of their foes' number one spot in the league table.

“We know that this is a game we must do our utmost to record a home win based on our position in the league table and the fact that our neighbours will like to hold on to their number one spot in the league table.

“We won’t like to disappoint our fans who we have not truly inspired based on the results we have turned in thus far this season.”