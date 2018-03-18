News

MC Alger hit six past abysmal MFM FC

Goal.com
Goal.com /

MFM FC were taught a bitter lesson by MC Alger as they got spanked 6-0 in the First round, second leg Caf Champions League encounter played on Saturday.

Fuelled by a deafening noise inside Stade du 5 Juillet, the Algerians punished the Nigerians for poor defending and atrocious goalkeeping by Abayomi Folarin.







The first leg had ended 2-1 in favour of the Olukoya Boys at the Agege Stadium, they return leg proved to be a different ball game as the hosts led by Hichem Nekkache blew away the debutants.

Sofiane Bendebka, Walid Derragjada, Amir Karaoui and Ibrahim Amada were also on target as Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men will now seek solace in the Caf Confederation Cup.

 

