MFM FC were taught a bitter lesson by MC Alger as they got spanked 6-0 in the First round, second leg Caf Champions League encounter played on Saturday.

MC Alger hit six past abysmal MFM FC

Fuelled by a deafening noise inside Stade du 5 Juillet, the Algerians punished the Nigerians for poor defending and atrocious goalkeeping by Abayomi Folarin.



3' The hosts takes the lead via a header from Sofiane Bendebka.



MCA 1-0 MFM FC#MCAlgerMustFall #MCAMFM

— MFMFCLagos (@MFMFC_Lagos) March 17, 2018



10' Walid Derragjada doubles the lead for the hosts. It's MC Alger 2-0 MFM FC.



20' Nekkache scores the third goal for the hosts. MC Alger 3-0 MFM FC.



29' Karaoui scores the 4th goal for MC Alger.



MC Alger 4-0 MFM FC#MCAMFM #CAFCL

— MFMFCLagos (@MFMFC_Lagos) March 17, 2018



55' Nekkache with the fifth goal of the game. MC Alger 5-0 MFM FC.

The first leg had ended 2-1 in favour of the Olukoya Boys at the Agege Stadium, they return leg proved to be a different ball game as the hosts led by Hichem Nekkache blew away the debutants.

Sofiane Bendebka, Walid Derragjada, Amir Karaoui and Ibrahim Amada were also on target as Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men will now seek solace in the Caf Confederation Cup.