Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is backing his countryman Sam Morsy to reach the semi-final of the English FA Cup with Wigan Athletic at the expense of Southampton.

Salah backs compatriot Morsy to help Wigan Athletic sink Southampton

Paul Cook's men are welcoming the Saints at the DW Stadium on Sunday, having defeated Premier League trio - Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester City to seal a last-eight spot.

The 26-year-old has played a vital role in Wigan's fairytale run in the FA Cup, featuring five times, scoring a goal despite missing the clash with Pep Guardiola's men due to a suspension.

And Morsy, who is the only Egyptian left in the competition, is aiming to inspire his League One outfit past Mark Hughes' men to secure a semi-final trip to Wembley.

“Mohamed Salah is great,” Morsy told the Mirror.

“He’s a world superstar, but he’s so humble and he always makes me feel comfortable.

“I’m the only Egyptian left in the FA Cup. We support each other whenever we play. It’s a chance for us to make history.

"The club won the [FA] Cup, but to get to the semis as a League One club would be some achievement.”

Wigan Athletic are gunning for their third FA Cup appearance at Wembley in five-year.

The Egypt internationals are expected to join Hector Cuper's squad on Monday for their pre-World Cup friendlies against Portugal and Greece.