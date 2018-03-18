Schalke climb to second in Bundesliga

Schalke maintained their charge for UEFA Champions League football next season after sealing their fifth successive Bundesliga win at Wolfsburg.

Schalke celebrate after Wolfsburg's own goal, which gave them a 1-0 Bundesliga win.

Domenico Tedesco's side made the most of the home side's misfortune as Paul Verhaegh missed a second-half penalty before Robin Knoche put through into his own net with four minutes remaining to gift Schalke a 1-0 victory.

Daniel Didavi went closest for the hosts in the first half but his header flew just wide of the far post before Matija Nastasic was denied by a great save from Koen Casteels at the other end of the pitch.

Wolfsburg had a great chance to break the deadlock after 76 minutes when Nastasic conceded a penalty, but Ralf Fahrmann came to his teammate's rescue to dive low to his right and save Verhaegh's well-struck spot-kick.

However, the visitors snatched all three points when Breel Embolo's cross was diverted in by Knoche to move Schalke into second place in the league table.

In other games, Hoffenheim's European aspirations took a late hit after Borussia Monchengladbach came from behind three times to earn a 3-3 draw, snatching a point through a stoppage-time equaliser from Matthias Ginter.

The visitors took the lead through a powerful header from Benjamini Hubner, but Gladbach hit back when early substitute Josip Drmic tapped into an empty net to go into half-time all-square.

Andrej Kramaric grabbed his seventh goal in seven matches to regain the lead for Hoffenheim, only for Lars Stindl to equalise once more with 17 minutes left, but Florian Grillitsch immediately replied to put Julian Nagelsmann's side 3-2 up.

Hoffenheim looked set to take all three points to move into the top six in the Bundesliga table, but Ginter popped up at the far post to turn in Raffael's cross and earn an unlikely point.

Eintracht Frankfurt kept their Champions League hopes on track with a convincing 3-0 victory over struggling Mainz at the Commerzbank-Arena.

Second-bottom Hamburg remain seven points adrift of safety after Hertha Berlin came from behind to secure a 2-1 success.

A brace from Ishak Belfodil helped Werder Bremen to a 3-1 triumph at Augsburg to alleviate their relegation fears.