Super Salah slays sorry Watford in EPL

Mohamed Salah scored four goals as Liverpool thumped Watford 5-0 to go third in the Premier League.

The Egyptian took his tally of league goals to 28 for the season while Roberto Firmino got the other as Liverpool leapfrogged Tottenham into third.

Bottom side West Brom are now 10 points shy of safety after a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth while Crystal Palace moved out of the bottom three after a 2-0 win at Aaron Mooy's Huddersfield.

Salah was at his brilliant best yet again as he ripped Watford apart, becoming the first Egyptian ever to score a Premier League hat-trick.

The first goal came in the fourth minute, finishing low into the corner and a tap-in made it 2-0 just before half-time.

Firmino scored the third with a deft flick just after the break and Salah completed his hat-trick 13 minutes from time with another mazy run followed by an unstoppable finish.

Salah then completed the rout with five minutes left on the clock.

At Bournemouth, West Brom began well when Jay Rodriguez put them in front after 49 minutes.

But Jordan Ibe equalized and Junior Stanislas scored with a brilliant free-kick one minute from time to lift Bournemouth to 10th and leave West Brom rooted to the bottom and seemingly destine for the drop.

Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Huddersfield to move out of the relegation zone.

James Tomkins and Luka Milivojevic scored the goals as Palace pulled themselves out of trouble.

"We have had a difficult run of games and not got any points but to get something here at least puts us back in some sort of equilibrium," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said.

"I don't think I have ever had a feeling we are on a slide. We are getting players back to fitness and our squad is looking like what it was when we were getting results. All the points teams get down near the bottom are vitally important."

Stoke remain second-bottom after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Everton, having had Charlie Adam sent off after half an hour, with Cenk Tosun scoring both goals for the visitors.

Stoke manager Paul Lambert said the club now face a massive battle for survival.

"The games coming up are probably the biggest games the club has faced in many years," Lambert said.

"It's not against us. We are well in the running. We are going to fight for everything. We will do everything we can to stay in this league."