Orlando Pirates starting line-up has been announced ahead of their clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates Team News: Memela returns as Bucs face Golden Arrows

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) match will take place at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the biggest city in KwaZulu-Natal, Durban.

Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic made two changes to the team that faced Cape Town City in midweek.

The Buccaneers have been boosted by the return of Luvuyo Memela, who missed their clash with City due to injury.

The Citizens stunned Bucs 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match which was played at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City.

Memela replaces Thabo Qalinge, who could not make any serious impact against the Citizens.

Gladwin Shitolo is another player, who makes his return to the Bucs starting line-up - replacing Augustine Mulenga.

Zambia international Mulenga made his full debut for the Buccaneers, but he could not inspire the Soweto giants to victory.

Pirates are heading into this encounter placed second on the league standings - four points behind the leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

A victory for Bucs over Arrows, will see them cut Sundowns' lead. The Brazilians will face Rwandan giants Rayon Sports in the 2018 Caf Champions League first round second-leg game in Tshwane on Sunday.

Abafana Bes'thende will be without their star winger Kudakwashe Mahachi, who is set to join Pirates at the end of the current season. The Zimbabwean winger is currently out nursing an injury.

Starting line-ups:

Arrows XI: Mbaeva, Mzava, Mathiane, Buthelezi, Nkombelo, Bilankulu, Zuke, Ndwandwe, Venter, Magubane, Lamola.

Subs: Gumede, Mngwenge, Molefe, Joost, Mutizwa, Shongwe, Sibiya.

Pirates XI: Mpontshane, Jele, Shitolo, Dube, Maela, Nyatama, Mlambo, Munetsi, Memela, Lorch, Shonga.

Subs: Mabokgwane, Matlaba, Sarr, Makola, Qalinge, Gabuza, Mulenga.