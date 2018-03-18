Bengaluru FC faltered in the final as they went down 2-3 to Chennaiyin FC who won their second Indian Super League (ISL) title.

ISL Final: Sunil Chhetri targeting next season’s ISL title

Sunil Chhetri put the home side into the lead in the ninth minute but thereafter, Chennaiyin FC took control of the proceedings as they scored twice to make it 2-1. In the second half, Raphael Augusto scored the third goal which more or less was the final nail in the coffin. However, Miku did manage to get one back in the injury time but it was a case of too little too late.

“The fact that we had 40 points at the end of the league and sadly we couldn’t go all the way. We gave everything but thank you so much guys (fans).

“There is Chennaiyin FC who won, there is us but you (fans) are the best by far," said the 33-year-old.

Chhetri also stated that he would aim for the ISL trophy next season.

“That is for sure. Right now I can tell you next time.”