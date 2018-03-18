Bidvest Wits 1-0 1º de Agosto (1-1 agg - 2-3 pens): The Clever Boys bow out of Caf Champions League

Bidvest Wits defeated 1º de Agosto 1-0 in the 2018 Caf Champions League first round second-leg match in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Bidvest Wits 0-0 1º de Agosto (1-1 agg - 2-3 pens): The Clever Boys bow out of Caf Champions League

Gavin Hunt named a strong team for the crucial encounter with his side trailing 1-0 on aggregate after suffering a narrow defeat in the first-leg match which was played in Angola a fortnight ago.

Experienced players such as Darren Keet and Elias Pelembe made their return to the starting line-up as the reigning South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions targeted a place in the group stage.

Giraldo, who had scored the only goal of the match in the first-leg encounter, started upfront for D'Agosto as the visitors eyed another victory over the Clever Boys.

Wits dominated the match from the start as they searched for an early goal which would have unsettled the D'Agosto defence. Cipriano, the D'Agosto goalkeeper, was forced into an early save.

The hosts broke down the right-hand side and Reeve Frosler played a dangerous cross into the D'Agosto box, and Cipriano produced a good save to deny the young full-back at the near-post.

The reigning Angolan Girabola League champions were struggling to contain the hosts and Vincent Phiri, who was looking lively down the left-hand side for the Clever Boys, forced Cipriano into a brilliant save with a curling effort.

With the half-time break fast approaching, Lehlohonolo Majoro broke down the right-hand side after D'Agosto defender Unge had miscued his header. But Majoro's attempted cross to Pule was easily claimed by Cipriano.





It should have been 1-0 to D'Agosto on the stroke of half-time when Giraldo was sent through on goal, but Keet made a fantastic save from a one-on-one situation to deny the attacker.

The score was 0-0 at the interval with D'Agosto leading 1-0 on aggregate.

Hunt pulled out attacking midfielder Sifiso Myeni and he introduced towering forward Thobani Mncwango as Wits looked to change their approach and they began playing long balls into the box.

Mncwango set-up fellow striker Majoro, who had a chance to beat Cipriano from inside the box. However, the former Kaizer Chiefs marksman volleyed the ball just over the crossbar.

Wits kept probbing and they deservedly grabbed a late winning goal through Pelembe, who beat his marker, before hitting the back of the net with a well-taken left-footed shot to make it 1-0 on the hosts.

Hunt's men then pushed for another late goal which would have made it 2-0 to Wits on the evening and 2-1 on aggregate. Cipriano had to react quickly, and snatch the ball before Majoro could pounce onto Daine Klate's header in the dying minutes of the game.

Ultimately, Wits emerged 1-0 winners and the tie ended ended in a 1-1 stalemate on aggregate, and extra-time followed. 1º de Agosto went on to win 3-2 on penalties with Majoro, Pelembe and Klate all failing to convert from the spot-kick.

As a result, D'Agosto advanced to the group stage of the Champions League, while Wits will now take part in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round.

