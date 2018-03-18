Bengaluru FC failed to win the Indian Super League (ISL) title as they faltered in the final against Chennaiyin FC. The JSW-owned outfit went down 3-2 at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore as Chennaiyin FC clinched their second ISL title.

ISL Final: Albert Roca - We have never conceded goals from set-pieces

Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca pointed that his side have never conceded two goals from a set-piece and that Dimas Delgado’s injury in the first half affected them.

None of his substitutions, namely Victor Perez, Daniel Segovia and Nishu Kumar, worked as they struggled to cope with the physicality of the Tamil Nadu-based club.

“Congratulations to Chennaiyin! I am sad as we would have liked to get the trophy for our fans that they deserved. We never give up. It’s a shame that the way we have played the season was really good. In the last moment these kinds of things can happen. It was not our game and two goals that we conceded through set-pieces we don’t always concede that way. Also Dimas’ injury but we will recover.”