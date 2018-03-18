Chennaiyin FC won their second Indian Super League (ISL) title as they downed Bengaluru FC 3-2 at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore on Saturday evening.

ISL Champions: Henrique Sereno - Defence was our strength

Skipper Henrique Sereno has now won the ISL in two consecutive seasons having clinched the title with ATK last year.

“Yes, I got lucky. To win two times in a row is difficult. With my team-mates, everything was possible. All the guys are amazing. I’m very happy.

“This year, we knew that our strength was the defence. We showed at in the final. For now, we have got to celebrate,” said the former FC Porto defender.

Meanwhile, Jeje Lalpekhlua who assisted Raphael Augusto’s goal, shared some insights on their team’s strategy at half-time when they were leading 2-1.

“It’s amazing. Yes, we knew we cannot sit back at 2-1. We played the same game. It’s a great win for the travelling fans from Chennai – the B Stand Blues and the Super Machans.”

Left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala was ecstatic and overfilled with emotions.

“I still don’t believe that we won the ISL title in second year. Everyone stuck together in our team."