Kaizer Chiefs were left frustrated as they spurned several opportunities and played out to a goalless draw against AmaZulu on Saturday evening.

Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 AmaZulu: Usuthu frustrate Amakhosi at home

Chiefs were eager to close the gap somewhat on rivals Orlando Pirates who were second on the table. In an effort to ensure the three points, Chiefs coach Steve Komphela named an experienced line up with the likes of Bernard Parker coming into the side, with top scorer Ryan Moon forced to settle for a place on the bench.

But for Usuthu, coach Cavin Johnson was determined to move his side away from the danger zone and give their fans something to cheer about after experiencing a run of four games without win in all competitions. AmaZulu though were dealt a blow ahead of kick off as influential midfielder Michael Morton was deemed unfit following a bout of flu.

While much was expected from the clash in terms of excitement, the opening stanza was a closely fought affair with neither side able to get their grip on the encounter. But with 15 minutes played Chiefs were again showing their prowess from set pieces. Leonardo Castro almost opened the scoring as he latched onto Siphiwe Tshabalala’s pinpoint free kick, but the Colombian’s headers flew just past the post.

With the half progressing clear-cut chances were proving difficult to come by and certainly wouldn’t have pleased the sparse crowd in attendance. But with almost half an hour played AmaZulu did have a chance to test Itumeleng Khune, but to the frustration of the away side’s technical bench, Mhlengi Cele experienced a rush of blood as he fired his effort well over the bar from inside the area.

Although, AmaZulu were beginning to move the ball around nicely, they remained susceptible from set pieces, and again a Chiefs free kick was almost the KwaZulu-Natal outfit’s undoing. This time it was Teenage Hadebe’s turn to guide a Parker free kick goalwards, but his effort was spectacular saved by the opposition keeper.

At the another end, AmaZulu’s had one final chance to claim the advantage before the break as Siyethemba Mnguni almost surprised Itumeleng Khune with a cracking effort from well outside the area which had the Chiefs No. 1 relieved to see the ball past the upright. Despite Chiefs’ best efforts the score remained goalless as they went into the half-time interval.

Meanwhile, the resumption of the second half saw the Glamour Boys determined to move onto the front foot as Komphela brought on Hendrick Ekstein for Wiseman Meyiwa, before also throwing on Moon with only five minutes played in the half.

Almost immediately the 21-year-old forward was in the thick of things as he put the ball on a plate for Castro, only for the former Mamelodi Sundowns hitman to take a poor first touch which allowed the home side an opportunity to clear their lines.

The game certainly opened up and with almost an hour played, AmaZulu should have opened the scoring, arguably against the run of play. Mnguni again was instrumental in the move as he teed up former Chiefs striker Ovidy Karuru whose snap shot went just wide off target.

AmaZulu were beginning to come out of their shell and Khune had to be alert as he palmed away Mnguni’s rasping effort from the edge of the area. In response to the away side’s newly found assertiveness, Chiefs made the last of their changes bringing on Siphelele Ntshangase.

Chiefs’ January signing was well marshalled, and it seemed that the Soweto giants most likely outlet for a goal would be from a set piece. With time running out, again coach Komphela would watch on as Willard Katsande sent his header wide from another Tshabalala free kick just outside the box.

Try as Chiefs did they could not find the elusive goal as AmaZulu held on for the draw, potentially ending any hope that Chiefs had of challenging for the title.