Rwandan international, Jacques Tuyisenge may join Godfrey Walusimbi on ‘strike’ when he returns from Tunisia on Tuesday with the rest of the squad

Gor Mahia ace may join the 'strike' as K'Ogalo grapples with dissent from unfulfilled pledges

Walusimbi pulled out of Gor Mahia’s Caf Champions League squad set to take on Esperance in the return leg with the Ugandan international citing unfulfilled pledge as the main course after the club allegedly failed to pay him the sign-on fee as per the contract.

Goal has learnt Tuyisenge was also set to miss the Tunis trip before he accepted to make the journey, albeit with a shrugging face.

According to Gor Mahia’s deputy Secretary General, Ronald Ngala, Tuyisenge is also demanding payment from the club after renewing his contract last December.

“Tuyisenge (Jacques) is also having the same issue, but he accepted to travel with the team, unlike Walusimbi,” Ngala told Radio Jambo.

Gor Mahia ran into financial hurdles after SportPesa pulled out of the Kenyan Premier League as the title sponsors, and with KPL grants hard to come by, the 16-time champions are finding it hard fulfilling their promises with players growing frustrated.

“This is not about salaries, but the sign-on fee, which he (Walusimbi) was to use to pay his agent. We had hoped that we’ll clear the issue once we receive grants from KPL but it is taking time.

“I can’t say exactly what will happen, but we will sit down as a club once the team returns from Tunisia and come up with a way forward.”

Ngala also pointed out that Walusimbi’s absence in the squad will be a big blow to Dylan Kerr, who will also be missing defender Wellington Ochieng and the striking duo of Kevin Omondi and Ivorian, Ephraim Guikan.

“Walusimbi has a lot of experience of African football, having played in a number of leagues in the continent. The Coach wanted him to travel with the team and sort out the issue once the team is back.”

Walusimbi has categorically made it clear that he will only return to the squad if his dues are cleared and he may be joined by Tuyisengewho is also said to be silently pushing the club to honour the promise.