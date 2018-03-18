Bandari went second on the Kenyan Premier League table following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against hosts Vihiga United at Mumias Complex.

Match Report: Vihiga United 0-1 Bandari: The Docker clossing in on Gor Mahia

David King'atua came off the bench to bang home the lone goal that ensured the coastal-based side cut Gor Mahia's lead to just two points.

The win pushed Bandari’s point tally to 14 after seven games though Gor Mahia are still top despite having no league engagement this weekend.

In another match played on Saturday, Thika United fell at home by a solitary goal scored by Kariobangi Sharks' Francis Manoah.

The result piles pressure on coach Nicholas Muyoti who has not won a match this season.

Nzoia Sugar registered their second win this season in the Kenyan Premier League at the expense of Zoo Kericho.

Zoo came into the match desperate for maximum points and renewed hope of getting at least their second win this season and took a deserved lead just 25 minutes into the game through Nicholas Kipkirui.

However, the hosts levelled matters a few minutes to the break courtesy of Elvis Rupia.

With the game headed for the spoils, Rupia stepped in with a stoppage-time match-winning goal to claim his eighth of the season.