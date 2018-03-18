Kariobangi Sharks needed a Francis Manoah late winner to down Thika United in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Saturday.

Kariobangi Sharks sink struggling Thika United

Hunger for an opener was seen as soon as the first whistle blew, with the visitors winning an early free-kick that was taken by Patillah Omottoh, but captain Dennis Odhiambo was in the right place to deny them.

In the 9th minute, the milkmen could have taken the lead but Hansel Ochieng's first touch let him down. It was the same case minutes later, but in Sharks side, this time round Erick kapaito failing to hit the target.

Caleb Wafula was called into action to deny Duke Abuya's fierce shot, as Thika found themselves in the back foot. With about thirty minutes on the clock, the former Talanta FC man once again failed to capitalize on the defensive mix up as he headed the ball wide after a good work from the right.

The second half was much slower thanks to the condition of the pitch, with players struggling to control the ball. But again it was the Sharks who started well, this time round Baraka Badi making a goal line clearance.

But the goal finally came in the 80th minute, courtesy of Francis Manoah, who had replaced Duke Abuya. The new man jumped highest to head in what turned out to be a winner, from a Patilla Omottoh well taken free-kick.

Following the result, Thika United remain winless in the seven matches played this season.