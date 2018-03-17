Despite their success in reaching the Caf Confederation Cup play-off stage, worries are not yet over for SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.

Kaitano Tembo turns attention to PSL after guiding SuperSport United to Caf Confed Cup play-offs

United remain threatened by relegation and the caretaker coach said he hopes their win over Petro De Luanda will transform into a winning mentality in their Premier Soccer League campaign.

The Tshwane giants defeated Luanda 1-0 on aggregate on Friday night at home and the Zimbabwean boss wants his men to continue with their winning run.

On the PSL log table, the reigning MTN8 Cup champions are placed at number 14 and will have to fight harder and escape the relegation axe.

Up next in their league schedule, they will face off against Polokwane City (on April 4) who lost 2-1 to Maritzburg United on Friday night in the league.

Tembo said their remaining league games are going to be vital as they used the Luanda match as build-up to the Rise and Shine clash.

“Each and every game in the league from now on is going to be vital‚” Tembo said.

“The next important game for us is the one against Polokwane City and we are going to prepare our team the same way. We needed this win badly so that we can get that winning feeling back in the dressing room,” he reacted.

“We will go out there to try and win all our remaining matches and I will put out the strongest available team every time,” he warned.

“We will focus on City now because this week our focus was only on the Confederation Cup where we managed to achieve our mission,” said the 47-year-old.

“This match against Petróleos de Luanda was a build-up to the match against Polokwane,” wrapped up the coach.

Speaking about their clash against the Angolans, he said they made things difficult for them, but they never lost hope of finding a winning goal.

“We made it difficult for ourselves at times. In the first half we dominated possession but did not penetrate them enough to create chances,” he said after the match.

“We never lost hope‚ we have been working hard for the past two weeks and it was going to be unfair for the players to come out of this with nothing‚” said the interim coach.

“We played against Maritzburg United recently and we just could not put the ball in the back of the net. We played against these guys (Petro) in the first leg in their country and we created more chances than them,” he concluded.