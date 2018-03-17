Mamelodi Sundowns want to win PSL title by hook or by crook, says Madisha

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha admits that his performances have not been good enough this season.

This is the worst season I have had, says Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha

The 23-year-old who shot to fame after he was brought into the fold following his exploits with the MultiChoice Diski Challenge side, became a stalwart in Pitso Mosimane’s side. His form though has dropped this season which has seen him play second fiddle to the likes of Wayne Arendse, Bangaly Soumahoro and Ricardo Nascimento on many occasions this season.

However, Madisha is still very much a part of a Sundowns team who are top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ladder, but he has acknowledged that he has not been happy with his recent performance, labelling it as his 'worst season' to date.

“This is the worst season I have had since I was promoted to the first team,” Madisha told the media.

“My game hasn’t been consistent. I have been struggling here and there. But the team has been there for me, pushing me and trying to help me where they can. I still have a lot to learn. Last season I was doing well and the team was appreciating my work. Now that I am struggling here and there, they are trying to help me. They are showing me what a team is all about, the collective pulling together for the common goal and not leaving anyone behind,” he added.

“I have made a couple of errors. I remember the mistakes I made against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Those mistakes killed me. I wasn’t strong enough in those games. But the team has been there for me. I have recovered from that because they gave me a chance to play and I managed to do well in our last game against EC Bees,” he continued.

"Being a footballer isn’t easy. One mistake can kill you. But it’s all in your mind, whether you take that mistake and allow it to kill you or you use it as motivation to improve. I have managed to bounce back from those mistakes,” Madisha explained.

Meanwhile, Masandawana are set to take on Rwandan Champions Rayon Sports on Sunday evening as they look to progress into the next round of the Caf Champions League. Sundowns recently earned a goalless draw in Kigali, a match which Madisha had to settle for a place on the bench, but the central defender believes that Sundowns need to do everything in their power to reclaim their crown.

“Last season we failed to retain our title,” Madisha said.

“We must win it by hook or crook this season. We have to grind the results, starting on Sunday by advancing to the group stage,” he expressed.