Stricken Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has taken the opportunity to try out a bold new look during his time on the sidelines.

Dreadshock! Neymar reveals new hairdo

The 26-year-old suffered a broken metatarsal in PSG's Ligue 1 victory over Marseille at the end of last month and opted to undergo surgery, meaning he is in a race against time to reach peak fitness for Brazil's 2018 World Cup campaign.

Those stresses did not appear to be getting to the star too much when he posted on Instagram to show off a new hairstyle, complete with dreadlocks, as he continues his recuperation in his homeland.

Brazil's first game at Russia 2018 is against Switzerland in Rostov on June 17.

Neymar has scored 28 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this season for PSG but his arrival for a world-record €222million fee from Barcelona has since sparked regular rumours of dressing room unrest at the Parc des Princes.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot sort to dismiss such talk on Friday by posting an Instagram photo of Brazilian defender Marquinhos sharing a joke during training with himself, Presnel Kimpembe and Germany international Julian Draxler.

"A member of the 'Brazilian' clan was caught laughing with the 'French' clan!?" he wrote.

"Attention @marquinhosm5 [make sure] that it does not happen again!! Love you boys."

PSG travel to Nice on Sunday and sit 14 points ahead of defending champions Monaco at the Ligue 1 summit.