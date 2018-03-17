AFC Leopards assistant coach Dennis Kitambi will be in charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of first leg.

Dennis Kitambi handed three months as AFC Leopards interim coach

Ingwe chairman Dan Mule confirmed that the Tanzanian will guide the team until June before the club makes a decision whether to employ him on permanent basis.

This comes after AFC Leopards parted ways with head coach Robert Matano early this week.

Matano was relieved of his duties after serving a two-week suspension for what the club termed as ‘indiscipline, high handedness and failure to control the dressing room'.

“Kitambi will be in charge of the team until June,” Mule told Radio Jambo.

“There is no vacancy at AFC Leopards. We will have to look at what we have to fill the position, but at the moments, Kitambi will be in charge until June after that we will see whether to give him the job depending on his performance.”

Kitambi has been in charge of the team in the last three games, winning all his matches to push Ingwe to second on the log.

AFC Leopards will take on Kakamega Homeboyz in a league match on Sunday.