Nzoia Sugar has revealed finest eleven to play Zoo Kericho at Sudi Stadium on Saturday.

Nzoia Sugar parade strong squad to face Zoo Kericho

Benson Mangala will be in goal with Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Tom Teka and Brian Otieno providing cover.

Morven Otinya, who joined from Sofapaka, has been included in the starting line-up too alongside Edgar Nzano and Elvis Rupia.

Nzoia: Benson Mangala, Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Tom Teka, Peter Gin, Morven Otinya, Stephen Wakanya, Elvis Rupia, Edgar Nzano, George Mutimba

Subs: Mustapha Oduor, Edwin Wafula, Elvis Ronack, Collins Wakhungu, Kevin Juma, Patrick Kwitonda, David Odhiambo