Bandari name unchanged side against Vihiga United

Bandari has named an unchanged side from the one that beat Sony Sugar 3-0 as they take on Vihiga United in a Kenyan Premier League match.

William Wardi has been handed a second straight start as the Dockers takes on Vihiga, who are yet to register a single victory in last six fixtures.

Wardi announced his arrival in Ken Odhiambo's squad with a brace against Sony Sugar and the youthful star will once again be charged with leading the side for a second successive victory.

David King’atua and Wycliffe Ochomo will once against start from the bench as Farouk Shikhalo maintains his place between the post.

Bandari XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Nicholas Meja, Fred Nkata, Bernard Odhiambo, Felly Mulumba, Collins Agade, Abdalla Hassan, Anthony Wambani, William Wadri, Keegan Ndemi, Joshua Oyoo.

Reserves: Joseph Ochuka, Dan Guya, Siraj Mohammed, David King’atua, Brian Andeje, Wycliffe Ochieng, Wycliffe Ochomo, Shaban Kenga.