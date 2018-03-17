Four South African clubs are currently involved in international club competitions and that is a good sign for the local game.

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy wants SA clubs in Caf group stages

This is according to Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy who said he wants to see all of the Premier Soccer League sides progressing to the group stages of the inter-club competitions.

SuperSport United have already booked a spot in the ply-off stage (pre-group stage) of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Petro de Luanda of Angola 1-0 on aggregate on Friday night.

The reigning league champions, Bidvest Wits are set to welcome another Angolan outfit in Primeiro de Agosto on Saturday for their Champions League first round second leg following a1-0 loss away in Luanda.

On the other hand, 2016 African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns are at home in Tshwane as they host Rwandan side, Rayon Sports for the second leg on Sunday evening.

Coming back to the Mother City club, City are also welcoming a Mozambican team in the form of Costa Do Sol and the hosts have an upper hand as they won 1-0 in the opening encounter in Maputo.

However, McCarthy said his wish is to see all the four clubs reaching the next stages of the respective competitions to raise the flag and uplift the country’s football standard.

“I think for South African football‚ we are always proud about how important and strong our league is‚ but we don’t get to show it‚” McCarthy said.

“But now at least we’ve got so many teams in the Confed and the Champions League. Sundowns won the Champions League‚ SuperSport went to the (Confed) final,” noted the coach.

“And other countries are starting to respect South Africa again‚ just for what we’re doing at club level‚ so hopefully that can be a springboard for Bafana,” he expressed.

“Because now the national team have got more variety to choose from because there are more teams going into Africa and getting that experience,” continued the former striker.

“And not just going there and filling the numbers but actually competing and showing that‚ hey‚ South Africa is a force to be reckoned with,” he concluded.

With Kaitano Tembo having led the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup finalists to the group stages, McCarthy and his two counterparts, Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane, will also want to follow suit.