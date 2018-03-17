Mathare United forward Cliff Nyakeya has called for solid defending when the ‘Slum Boys’ take on Sony Sugar on Sunday.

Mathare United ace upbeat ahead of a tricky Sony Sugar duel

Nyakeya, who has already equalled his three league goals scored last season, is upbeat that Mathare can finally end the jinx against Sony Sugar, whom they are yet to beat in nine league matches at Awendo Green Stadium.

“I believe that we will score in Awendo if our recent record is anything to go by,” Nyakeya told the club's official website.

“Last time we gave away some cheap goals so we have to be more compact at the back and defend as a team.”

Nyakeya, who has three goals under his belt already, has emerged as a key player for Francis Kimanzi this season with his darting runs on the flanks causing trouble for opposing defenders.

After netting a brace in the 3-4 defeat to AFC Leopards last time out, the youngster is keen to guide the team back to victory.

“Last season I got three goals, but I have already matched that early into the season. This season I want to get at least ten goals and as many assists.

"The coaches have been pushing me very well since we started preseason and I want to continue working harder.”