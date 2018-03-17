Nicolás Ladislao Fedor Flores, or simply Miku, has been one of the major reasons behind Bengaluru FC's run to the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) which will be held on Saturday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

ISL Final: Albert Roca's insistence convinced Miku to join Bengaluru FC

The Venezuelan striker has 14 goals to his name in 19 appearances and is second on the top goalscorers' list this season. The Valencia youth product was named the LaLiga Player of the Month in February 2016 and has a lot of pedigree.

Miku, who was playing for Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish Segunda division before, credits Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca for having convinced him to join the Blues' project.

"The main reason (behind coming here) was that the coach called me and he explained the project," said Miku in an exclusive interview with Goal. "He kept on insisting and it took several weeks of calls for me to make up my mind. So he is the main reason to be here.

"The coach has had a successful career in the club. He works seriously and is very close to the players and that is very important. A victory in the ISL final would be a success for the entire city and for us, it will be a great joy," expressed Miku.

Miku has struck a formidable partnership with Sunil Chhetri and the pair have contributed 27 goals to Bengaluru's cause. The 32-year-old reveals that while he is accustomed to playing any role up front according to the coach's tactics, his preference is to play with another striker.

"Professionals have to know how to adapt to each system. If they gave me the choice, to play with two forwards is the one (system) I like the most."

Miku was part of the Celtic side which completed the domestic double in the 2012-13 season (on loan from Getafe). But more famously, he played the entire 90 minutes in Celtic's 2-1 win at home over Barcelona in November 2012. The striker recollected one of the best moments from his career.

"It was a very tough match and very strong in the physical aspect. We were asked to defend very close together so that Barcelona could not play between our lines. Also, when we recovered the ball, our plan was to make quick counter attacks and hit them.

"It was a great day, for the Celtic family and for me. I would have been delighted to continue for many years in Celtic. I had hard moments (there) but I would have loved to continue there."

Miku went on to admit that Chennaiyin FC, their opponents in the final, are a hard team to play against.

"It will be a hard and difficult match. They are in the final because they deserve it. We have to respect their team very much and it will be a strong game."