Gor Mahia legend concerned with defence ahead of Esperance tie

Gor Mahia legend Peter Dawo has expressed concerns by K’Ogalo’s defence ahead of Sunday’s Caf Champions League match against Esperance.

Gor Mahia legend concerned about weak K'ogalo defence ahead of Esperance tie

Gor Mahia will be seeking to force at least a score line draw against the host to progress to the second round.

But Dawo, who was part of the history-making 1987 Gor Mahia squad that beat Esperance 3-2 on aggregate to lift the Mandela Cup is concerned by Dylan Kerr’s defence that will be missing three key players.

Left back Godfrey Walusimbi is the latest setback to K’Ogalo after the Ugandan failed to travel together with the rest of the squad to Tunisia. Kerr will also have to do without right back Wellington Ochieng, who joined Burundian Karim Nizigiyimana on the sick bed.

“You see, Nizigiyimana is a roving defender who can sometimes score goals and I bet he could have made a difference in both legs. Gor Mahia needs such quality to prevail over strong teams like Esperance,” Dawo was quoted by the People Daily.

Dawo was infuriated by the first leg home result that saw Gor Mahia squander several scoring chances.

“A goalless draw at home is not good, going into the return match away. I watched the match in Machakos and was disappointed with the number of scoring chances Gor Mahia squandered. Had they converted them it would be a different story altogether going into the reverse fixture.”

K’Ogalo will also be missing two strikers, Kevin Omondi and Ivorian Ephraim Guikan who were left at home due to injury concerns.