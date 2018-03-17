Selangor's Nazliazmi downplays role of formation change in win over Terengganu

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor's caretaker head coach Nazliazmi Nasir has downplayed the role of the formation change he instituted in his team's 3-1 win over Terengganu FC in their third round FA Cup match on Saturday.

Just days before taking on the Turtles in Kuala Terengganu, Selangor gave their head coach Maniam Pachaiappan a gardening leave due to their poor form. The Red Giants had lost all of their last three league matches; including a 3-0 thrashing against Perak last Sunday. Maniam's assistant Nazliazmi was appointed as his temporary replacement and had only two days to work with the team before the cup tie.

But the visitors showed marked improvement against the hosts; equalising through Rufino Segovia's 27th minute goal, just minutes after Terengganu had opened the scoring through Shahrul Aizad Zulkifli in the 24th minute. Evan Dimas Darmono then put Selangor in front with his volleyed goal in the 61st minute, before Rufino put away a 67th minute penalty that was awarded when Fitri Omar fouled Joseph Kalang Tie in the box.

Terengganu vs Selangor. Photo from Terengganu FC

He told the team website after the match that he was elated that his charges are finally playing to their potential.

"Praise Allah for all of our efforts. Credit to the players for putting in a brilliant performance.

"I'm delighted as they haven't played like this in a long time. This is the real Selangor and I want to see them continue the momentum in the coming matches," said the former Selangor youth coach.

He however refused to put too much stock in the formation change he made to the team. Nazliazmi utilised a 4-3-3 line-up against Terengganu, while Maniam had mostly favoured the 3-4-3 formation.

"Tactics are a subjective matter, to be honest. I only conducted training for two days before leaving for Kuala Terengganu, while the players have been together for three months prior to this.

"I only emphasised on their teamwork instead of the individuals, as we know that Terengganu are a good side in almost every position. So I told my men to disrupt Terengganu's usual gameplan and to pressure them from the start to the final whistle, and it worked," noted Nazliazmi.