Stanley Eguma urges Rivers United to 'move on' after Wikki Tourist loss

Coach Stanley Eguma has urged Rivers United to 'move on' after Wikki Tourist secured a 3-0 win in Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.

The Pride of Rivers forced a barren draw at half time before they fell like a pile of cards to the Giant Elephants no thanks to Nafiu Kabuga's second-half hat-trick at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

But the disappointed gaffer insists the result did not reflect his side's display, while he blamed their disastrous second half outing on poor officiating.

"I would say the scoreline of the matchday did not reflect our performance in the game [against Wikki Tourist]," Eguma told Goal.

"We really came with so much determination to get a good result in Bauchi but what we saw was not just good enough. We would have done better if the officiating was okay.

"At the end of the first half which ended in a goalless draw, we came back in the second half with a lot of hopes and we saw a team that was destabilized.

"That I can attribute to the manner in which the officiating went in the second half. It was an unfortunate loss for us but we just need to move on to the next game.

"We have enough time to prepare for our next game against Lobi Stars since our match against Akwa United this weekend is no longer holding due to their caf engagement."

Despite the loss, Rivers United are eight on the log with 17 points from 11 matches and would test their might against league leaders Lobi Stars in their next league game on Sunday, March 25.