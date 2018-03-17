Akwa United's Matthew Etim says he is very sure of the Promise Keepers' chances of winning at home against Al-Ittihad Tripoli at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday.

Akwa United are good enough - Matthew Etim aiming to silence Al-Ittihad Tripoli

The Promise Keepers were defeated 1-0 by the north Africans in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup in Sfax and they would be hoping to overturn the deficit in Uyo.

And the 28-year-old, who joined from Enugu Rangers early January 2018, is confident they can silence the visitors in front of their fans to progress to the next round.

“My experience playing on the continent has been awesome,” Matthew told Cafonline.

“It has helped me to meet great players of different qualities. From my past experience, I think Akwa United is good enough to overturn our first leg defeat in Uyo.

"And without any doubt, our chance of winning at home is 100 percent. We are going to leave no stone unturned to ensure we win in Uyo.

“I don’t think any player is exceptional in Al-Ittihad and I don’t think we have to single out a player in the team. Our hard work and prayers would give Akwa United the edge over Al-Ittihad in the second leg match.”