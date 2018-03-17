Al Hilal and Al Ahli both played their final postponed game before they face each other in matchweek 25 of the Saudi Pro League on the 7th of April in Jeddah. With just two games left in the league, Al Hilal sit in top spot with 52 points and Al Ahli are behind them by a single point.

Al Hilal and Al Ahli both win to set up fiery encounter

Al Hilal played at Al Qadisiyah where their fans were present in numbers to support them as they defeated the relegation-battling side 1-0. It was the icon Mohammed Al Shalhoub who came through, when he received a pass from Achraf Bencharki to chip it over Faisal Masrahi.

In the second half, Omar Khrbin returned and came on for Al Hilal, winning a penalty for them in injury time but failing to convert it as it was saved by Masrahi. However, Al Hilal came through with the three points and stayed at the top of the table.

In the other match, Al Ahli defeated Al Raed 3-0 with Omar Al Somah returning to goalscoring form in the 65th minute, when he scored Al Ahli’s second goal. their first came from Leonardo da Silva in the 60th minute, before Hussein Al Moqahwi scored the third in the 76th minute to push Al Ahli up to 51 points.