Goals are expected in the Spanish topflight this weekend given the excellent form of league’s potent forwards, while a solid defensive play will be crucial for teams in the mix of relegation.

LaLiga Previews: Expect a harvest of goals

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi who is leading topscorer will aim to add to the 24 goals he has scored so far this season when Athletic Club visit the Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon, with Athletic midfielder Raul Garcia hoping to continue on from last weekend’s brace.

Atletico Madrid travel to Villarreal with their star man Antoine Griezmann who has found the net eight times in his last four LaLiga games. But Villarreal have their own in-form hitman in Carlos Bacca, who got the equaliser in the teams’ 1-1 draw earlier this season at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid face Girona with red-hot Cristiano Ronaldo having 14 goals in eight games to his credit. However, Los Blancos should be wary of Christhian Stuani and Portu who humiliated them 2-1 in the first leg in October.

Three goals in his last two LaLiga games have boosted Rodrigo Moreno's chances of World Cup selection for Spain. On the other side at Mestalla on Saturday afternoon will be Alavés' Swedish forward John Guidetti, who is also hopeful of a trip to Russia.

Fifth-placed Sevilla return to LaLiga action after their midweek Champions League exploits at Manchester United against a Leganes side who have conceded less than a goal a game this season at their Butarque home stadium.

Real Sociedad centre-forward Willian Jose will hope to celebrate his Brazil national team call-up with a goal when Getafe visit Anoeta on Saturday afternoon. Later that evening at the Benito Villamarin, Real Betis’ Loren, who has five goals in his first six LaLiga appearances, faces an Espanyol defence which has conceded just three goals in their last five games.

19th placed Deportivo La Coruna host 18th placed Las Palmas. Both teams have improved defensively recently, so one goal might well be enough for a very valuable three points in what is likely to be a tight encounter.