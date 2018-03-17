Real Madrid links 'massage the ego' of Roma goalkeeper Alisson

Roma goalkeeper Alisson has acknowledged reports of a potential move to LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid "massage the ego".

The Brazil international is reportedly a target for several top teams throughout Europe, with Liverpool said to be preparing a £70million bid during the close-season.

Serie A rivals Napoli are also rumoured to be monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old, who moved to Italy's capital from Internacional in July 2016.

However, it is reports of interest from Spanish and European champions Madrid that have particularly flattered Alisson.

Speaking to Globoesporte, he said: "Those links massage the ego, it cannot be denied.

"People get satisfaction from having recognition. I feel very happy to have that recognition.

"It means that I am doing my job well, that they are watching me.

"Even more so when one hears about Real Madrid."

Madrid have long been thought to be in the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with Manchester United's David de Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois among the more prominent rumoured targets, as well as Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga.