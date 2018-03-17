After a rather fierce legal battle between the Ghana Football Association and relegated Great Olympics, all is set for the Premier League to take off.

Matchday one preview: Allies and Bechem to open league floor on Saturday

Owing to the late start and conclusion of last season’s championship, the 2017-18 championship was scheduled to start in February this year. However, a court order –championed by Olympics – further pushed down the commencement date to March.

But it is all water under the bridge now as the big kick-off is only one sleep away.

All but one of eight expected games will come off as Aduana Stars’ clash with Liberty Professionals has been rescheduled due to the former’s participation in the Caf Champions League.

The action gets underway when Inter Allies host Bechem United at the Tema Stadium on Saturday.

Unarguably, Wafa’s home encounter with Asante Kotoko headlines Sunday’s fixtures, slightly pegged ahead the meeting between 2014-15 champions Ashanti Gold and 2015-16 winners Wa All Stars at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Giants Hearts of Oak will open their campaign away against new boys Eleven Wonders at the Nana Ameyaw Park, while Ebusua Dwarfs and Berekum Chelsea square off in Cape Coast.

At Dawu, new entrants Dreams FC will square off against Elmina Sharks, who are set for just their second topflight campaign.

And finally at the Tarkwa T&A Park, Medeama will be hosts to newly-promoted Karela United.