Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa has been called up to the Argentina squad for their friendlies against Italy and Spain, as Sergio Aguero is expected to miss out on the double-header.

Sampaoli ignores Icardi & Dybala as Correa joins Argentina squad

The Manchester City forward revealed earlier this week that he is struggling with a knee injury and is likely to miss up to three weeks of action.

Sampaoli has now opted to bolster his attacking options with Correa, who has impressed in recent games for Atletico.

The forward scored the third in Atletico's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday, before netting again and setting up a further two goals in their 5-1 Europa League thrashing of Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

It means Sampaoli has looked past Dybala and Icardi once again, having not called them up to his initial selection.

Argentina face Italy in Manchester on March 23, before then travelling to Correa's stomping ground at club level, the Wanda Metropolitano, for the clash with Spain four days later.