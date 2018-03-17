Mexican forward Ezequiel Orozco has died at age 29 after a battle with lung cancer, Liga MX confirmed Friday.

Mexican forward Orozco dies at age 29 after battle with lung cancer

Orozco announced his diagnosis in November 2016, making his final appearance on the field shortly after. He started and wore the captain's armband for Murcielagos before leaving in the first minute, with his teammates and members of the opposing team, Tampico Madero, surrounding the player to give him well wishes as he made his way to the bench.

"The Liga Bancomer MX/Ascenso Bancomer MX expresses their most sincere condolences for the death of Ezequiel Francisco Orozco Padilla, member of the Mexican soccer family, player of Club Murcielagos of Los Mochis and ex-player of Necaxa, Altamira, Atlante and Chiapas. We hope his family members and friends quickly find peace," read a statement released by the league.

The forward's announcement in 2016 was followed by a flood of support from Liga MX and Ascenso MX teams, as well as Mexican players playing abroad. News of his passing has drawn a similar number of tributes for the well-liked player known as "Cheque."

"I hope you'll always be remembered with a smile on your face and as the warrior you were," Mexican left back Miguel Layun wrote. "Rest in peace "Cheque""