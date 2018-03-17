Two late goals by Thabo Mnyamane saw SuperSport United come from behind to advance to the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup on

SuperSport United 2-1 Petro de Luanda: Mnyamane strikes twice to save Matsatsantsa's blushes

With everything still to play for, SuperSport on Friday evening looked to advance to the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup as the welcomed Petro de Luanda to Tshwane. After holding the Luanda-based outfit to a goalless draw in the away leg, Matsatsantsa were determined to finish off the job at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Ahead of the clash much was said much was said about the type of starting XI assistant coach Kaitano Tembo would field but it seemed as though Tembo was taking nothing for granted as he named an exciting team with an attractive blend of youth and experience.

As expected SuperSport were determined to get an early footing in the match and were the first to test the opposition keeper as Mnyamane’s rasping effort was parried away by the Angolan keeper. From the resultant corner, SuperSport continued to threaten as Grant Kekana’s unmarked header went agonisingly wide off goal.

Mnyamane was proving to be a constant threat throughout the first half, and he again forced a good save out of the rather busy Petro keeper in the 18th minute. Long range shots seemed to be the order of the day in the opening stanza as Furman thereafter followed suit, riffling an effort just past the post.

Despite SuperSport’s barrage of pressure, Petro remained resolute and repelled the danger on several occasions. They also showed that they had pace upfront which kept the experienced legs of Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels on their toes.

Before the half-time interval, SuperSport had one last opportunity to find an opener, but this time Mnyamane fired his effort well wide from inside the six-yard box to the frustration of the few fans in attendance as they went into the break level.

The resumption of the second half though was a much more free-flowing and lively affair as the away side look to get more involved in the game. Ronwen Williams, who was a relative spectator for most of the game, would have to be alert as he did well to clear the danger from a looping header.

But the side from the Angolan capital would eventually reap the rewards of their early pressure. In spite of Williams’ best efforts to deny the Petro attacker’s initial header he could do nothing as Elio broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart.

The away goal meant that SuperSport would need to score two goals if they hoped to keep their Confederation Cup ambitions alive. In response the SuperSport technical team threw on Teboho Mokoena as they looked to inject some much-needed energy into the attack. But on the hour mark, it would be another one of SuperSport’s young contingent who came within a whisker of equalising. Aubrey Modiba’s initial volley was saved by the keeper, before SuperSport’s top scorer watched on as his rebound flew just past the upright.

It was turning into an extremely frustrating evening for SuperSport as luck just didn’t seem to be on their side. Mnyamane again was in the thick of things, but this time the cross bar came to Petro’s rescue as he latched onto Modiba’s pinpoint cross.

With SuperSport throwing everything forward in search of a goal, this left them vulnerable at the back and saw Williams needing to be at his sharpest to deny the Petro forward in a one-on-one situation.

Nonetheless, with just over 10 minutes to go, Mnyamane finally found the back of the net. The 25-year-old showed good composure as he placed a loose ball past the keeper from close range. The goal lifted the confidence of SuperSport under the bucketing skies and they were immediately back on the ascendency. Minutes later, SuperSport turned the tie in their favour as Mnyamane struck again, registering his and SuperSport’s second of the night as he headed a Furman header past the keeper.

The goal would prove to be decisive as SuperSport showed good character to advance to the next stage of the continental tournament.