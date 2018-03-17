Following their 3-1 win over Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs more than a week ago, Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic refused to accept that they are Premier Soccer League title contenders.

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic refuses to be drawn into talk of possible trophyless season

Although they remain second on the log table with 39 points, four behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are on 43, the Serbian boss insists wining the league is beyond their reach.

The former Uganda national team coach preferred to say his men are still reeling in pain of losing their Last 16 match to Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup on Wednesday.

Sredojevic will now lead his troops to Durban to honour their PSL match against Golden Arrows and he refused to be drawn into title talks, rather saying their focus is on the tie against Clinton Larsen’s charges.

“I don’t want to be drawn into that right now (a possibility of a trophyless season),” said Sredojevic.

“I would rather say our priority was this competition [Nedbank Cup], and in the league, we are where we are at present,” he continued.

“This loss here was a mental setback, but now instead of thinking about times ahead, the total focus and commitment needs to be on working hard to show what material we are building from for tomorrow’s game against Golden Arrows,” he explained.

“We have no right to speak about something that is ahead. We are carrying a disappointment of losing the cup game,” insisted the coach.

“I am not making excuses, but I don’t want to be drawn into this discussion,” he concluded.

The Buccaneers have a chance to narrow the gap to a single point at the top of the log table because the Brazilians are not playing in the league this weekend.

Pitso Msimane’s side is focusing on Caf Champions League clash against Rwanda’s Rayon Sports on Sunday evening.

A win for the Soweto giants will elevate them to 42 and this will put more pressure on Sundowns as well as erasing the memories of losing to Cape Town City.

The league clash against Abafana Bes’thende will be staged at the Princess Magogo Stadium at 20:15 on Saturday night.