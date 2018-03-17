Hearts of Oak communication director Kwame Opare Addo says supporters must lower their expectations ahead of the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts chief Opare advises supporters against high expectations in GPL

The Phobians, who travel to Techiman on Sunday to face debutants Eleven Wonders on matchday one, have gone nine seasons without a major title and have appointed more than ten coaches in the process.

"Hearts of Oak is a big club and the expectations from supporters are always very high but like I've always said, if we want to achieve our goals and be able to win the league title, we have to lower our expectations," Opare told Happy FM.

"I want us to take each match after the other so that we can amass enough points and make an impact. I want to reiterate that we'll compete for the top-most award this season and that's the premier league title," he added.

Hearts are currently without a head coach after the sacking of Frank Nuttall and Henry Wellington has been tasked to lead the club on the interim.

The club finished third last season and were also runners-up in the FA Cup after losing to rivals Asante Kotoko in the final.