The Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw was conducted on Thursday night, and Cape Town City will hope to beat another Gauteng side as they have pitted against Mamelodi Sundowns.

John Comitis: Sundowns in for a challenge against Cape Town City in Nedbank Cup

City defeated Orlando Pirates in the previous round at home on Wednesday night and will welcome the Brazilians as they hope to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Just after the Thursday night draw where Benni McCarthy will face off against Pitso Mosimane's men for the third time this season, chairman John Comitis was excited and has welcomed the draw.

The Premier Soccer League and its sponsors, Nedbank, have also announced that the final will be staged in the Mother City’s Cape Town Stadium on May 19, for the first time in the tournament's history.

Speaking to the media after the draw, Comitis said the draw is favourable for his troops as they like the brand of football the 2016 African champions play.

"The most critical part of this draw was that we wanted to be at home," said Comitis.

"So, as far as that is concerned, it's mission completed. For the rest, I believe we can take on anyone,” he added.

“The type of football Sundowns plays suits us a lot better and we will be giving it everything," he continued.

“I am confident that if we stay on form, as we currently are, then Sundowns are in for a big challenge," concluded the boss.

However, the PSL is yet to announce the dates and venues for the four mouth-watering clashes, but the match at the iconic Cape Town Stadium will certainly draw a lot of attention.

For this weekend, McCarthy and his men will turn their attention to the Caf Confederation Cup first round second leg clash against Mozambique’s Costa Do Sol.

A win or even a draw for McCarthy's charges will see them advance to the next stage as they enjoy a 1-0 first leg win from an away tie in Maputo a week ago.

Sibusiso Masina’s solitary goal helped the PSL side to the win and they will be boosted by McCarthy’s availability following his return from his UEFA coaching course in England.