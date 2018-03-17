Kenya U-20 friendly match against Egypt pushed back

The Kenya national U-20 friendly match against Egypt has been pushed back by a month.

The two-legged build-up matches will now be staged in April and not March as was initially scheduled.

Kenya was set to host Egypt between March 24 and 27 but the ties will now be staged next month, according to Football Kenya Federation Media Officer, Barry Otieno.

“The match has been pushed to April after Egypt requested for the same, though the team will remain in camp.”

This is the second time that the junior team’s upcoming friendly games have been called off. Another friendly with Tanzania was called off at the last minute after the would-be host chickened out.

Kenya is preparing for the 2019 Africa Youth Championship Qualifiers set to kick-off with a home match against Rwanda late March.

The team will be under Stanley Okumbi, who is also acting as the interim coach to the senior team.