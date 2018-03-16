KV Oostende and Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali has confirmed that he will playing in the PSL next season.

Andile Jali confirms he's returning to South Africa next season

Speaking on TNL with Marawa on Thursday night, the 27-year-old revealed that he's already made up his mind about coming back to South Africa.

Jali is currently in the country, but he is going to back to Belgium for physiotheraphy before revealing the club he will be joining in the new season.

"I'm coming back. I have made up my mind with my family and my wife. I've made up my mind that now is the time to come back and stay with my family," Jali said.

Jali was heavily linked with a possible move to Mamelodi Sundowns, who were reportedly keen to sign him on a pre-contract during the January transfer window.

However, he opted to remain in Belgium for the remainder of the season despite the reported interest.

Orlando Pirates were also believed to be after Jali's signature, but rumour has it that the midfielder will join a different team this time around.

Jali is into the final few months of his contract with Oostende, and his decision to come back home has gotten football fans in South Africa talking about his possible destination.

The Matatiele-born player moved to Oostende over four years ago from the Sea Robbers, and he established himself as one of the important players for the Belgian side.

To date, Jali has made 125 appearances in all competitions for Oostende and found the back of the net on two occassions.

He recently missed out on a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad that will take part in the four-nation tournament which will take place in Ndola, Zambia next week as he's currently nursing a knee injury.