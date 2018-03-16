Man City v Liverpool in Champions League

Liverpool have been drawn to face Manchester City first in an all-English showdown in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool will host the first leg, while two-time defending champions Real Madrid will play Juventus in a repeat of last season's final.

Madrid will travel to Turin for their opening leg against the Italian champions who they beat 4-1 in the 2017 decider in Cardiff.

Five-time champions Barcelona and Bayern Munich will face teams who have never won the tournament.

Barcelona are at home first against Roma, and Munich face Sevilla in the first leg in Spain.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS:

First-leg games, April 3-4 (host team first):

* Barcelona v Roma

* Sevilla v Bayern Munich

* Juventus v Real Madrid

* Liverpool v Manchester City.

Second-leg games, April 10-11 (host team first):

* Roma v Barcelona

* Bayern Munich v Sevilla

* Real Madrid v Juventus

* Manchester City v Liverpool.

The final is on May 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.