AC Milan intend to keep Gianluigi Donnarumma for the foreseeable future, despite reports linking the club with Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Donnarumma to stay at Milan despite Reina deal rumours

Donnarumma has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants, with Chelsea and Real Madrid both touted as potential suitors.

However, Massimiliano Mirabelli, the club's sporting director, insists Milan have no inclination to allow the 19-year-old to leave the club, despite their exit from the Europa League.

Milan lost 5-1 on aggregate to Arsenal over two legs, leaving the club with only Serie A as an avenue for qualification to next season's Champions League.

"Apart from his mistake, he played a great game tonight," Mirabelli told reporters.

"We want him to stay with us for a long time. He's a gem of ours and the whole of Italy, and we're keeping a tight grip on him."

Reina is expected to join Milan in the summer and reports claim that the former Liverpool goalkeeper has already undergone a medical.

Donnarumma has been capped four times by Italy, and has made a total of 113 competitive appearances for Milan.

Italy will have four places in the Champions League next season, with Milan currently in sixth position, five points behind fourth-placed Lazio.

Milan do have a game in hand on Lazio and face Chievo at home on Sunday in their next game in the quest to qualify for the Champions League.