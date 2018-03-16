Adelaide draw with Melb City in A-League

Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce is lamenting a missed chance to gain breathing space on a clogged A-League ladder after drawing 1-1 with Adelaide United.

Goalscorers Johan Absalonsen of Adelaide United and Stefan Mauk of Melbourne City go for a header.

Joyce believed City should have won Friday night's feisty fixture which featured six yellow cards, including one to Adelaide coach Marco Kurz.

"I thought we deserved to win the game," Joyce said.

"We played some good football, created a lot of good opportunities."

Adelaide's Johan Absalonsen gave the home side a lead before Melbourne's Stefan Mauk equalised early in the second half.

The result lifts Adelaide to fifth on the ladder, four points shy of third-placed City, who are two points clear of fourth-placed Melbourne Victory.

Absalonsen, starting his first game in two months after overcoming thigh and glute injuries, scored against the tide just before halftime at Coopers Stadium.

The Dane fired from close range in the 46th minute after some slick lead-up play by Nikola Mileusnic, who sliced inside the Melbourne defence.

Mileusnic delivered to teammate Nathan Konstandopolous, whose cut-back pass to six metres out from goal was pounced on by Absalonsen.

The goal came in a heated first half which featured five yellow cards - including another caution to Adelaide coach Marco Kurz, for abusing a touchline official.

Kurz admitted he deserved to be cautioned.

"It was correct ... I'm honest," he said.

"And I know if say too much, maybe a letter is coming from the FFA."

Six yellow cards were issued in the game.

Kurz's temper boiled as City controlled the bulk of first-half territory, but the visitors blew their chance to lead when captain Bruno Fornaroli had a penalty shot saved.

He took a spot kick in the 33rd minute after Dario Vidosic was felled in the box by a Jordan Elsey tackle, but Fornaroli's strike was parried by Reds goalkeeper Paul Izzo diving to his right.

City were in danger of slipping further behind when Absalonsen had two scoring chances in the initial five minutes of the second half - a bouncing header was tapped over the crossbar before a low left-footer sailed wide.

But the visitors levelled in the 53rd minute courtesy of Mauk.

Melbourne's rising star Daniel Arzani had curled a shot toward the far post which Izzo punched away - the ball coming to Mauk whose low strike from 10 metres out wrong-footed the goalkeeper.

City found the net again in the 78th minute in a goal-line scramble when Fornaroli bundled the ball over the line, only for the striker to be ruled offside in the lead-up.